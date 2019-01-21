Former BSP MLA announces Rs 50 lakh for Sadhna Singh's head for her 'eunuch' remark against Mayawati

Former BSP MLA from Thakurdwara on Monday announced that he would give Rs 50 lakh to the person who beheads Sadhna Singh, the BJP MLA in the thick of a controversy for calling 'worse than a eunuch.'

Sadhna Singh last week called former Uttar Pradesh a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a eunuch," while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by the workers at a guest house in in 1995.

"BJP MLA Sadhna Singh should seek apology from Behenji (Mayawati) and women of the country, else we will protest. After collecting money from my supporters, I will give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will bring Sadhna Singh's to me," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Women issued a notice to Sadhna Singh and sought an explanation from her for making "extremely offensive and unethical" remarks against Mayawati.

Akhilesh Yadav, president and UP chief minister, said the language being used by the ruling party leaders is the result of their frustration.

Faced with criticisms from all quarters, BJP MLA from Mughalsarai issued an apology on Sunday, asserting that she did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.

