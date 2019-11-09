Indo-Russian joint tri-service exercise to be held from December 10-19

The first-ever joint tri-service exercise between India and Russia codenamed INDRA 2019 will be conducted from December 10-19.

Company-sized mechanised contingents, fighter and transport aircraft as well as ships of respective Armies, Air Forces and Navies will participate in this 10-days exercise.

In preparation of this exercise, a joint planning conference is being held from November 7 to 10, in two phases. Phase I of the conference was conducted at respective service locations of Babina, Pune and Goa to discuss service-specific modalities. The second phase is being held at New Delhi on November 9 and 10 to fine-tune joint service for smooth execution of the exercise.

INDRA 2019 is expected to enhance interoperability between both Armed Forces to jointly undertake operations under the UN flag. In light of the threat of global terrorism facing both nations and by countries around the world, the theme of the exercise is contemporary and relevant.

