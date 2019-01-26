70th R-Day: Google doodle showcases Rashtrapati Bhavan, India's heritage

Search giant Saturday dedicated a special to mark India's 70th Republic Day, which captured the country's architectural and cultural legacy as well as its rich bio-diversity.

The with a 3D impression depicts the iconic facade of the grand in the backdrop, flanked by trees, reflecting the flora and fauna that resides on its sprawling campus.

Rich in colours, the celebrated landmark is fronted by six letters of the word G-O-O-G-L-E, each one on in a stylised form, ranging from a golf course to an ancient monument.

While G dipped in green colour, stands on a golf link, L has been represented by Delhi's Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of the most visited sites in the country.

The fourth letter G takes a shape that portrays an elephant trunk placed over a peacock, both being symbols of

The rest two Os and E, represent the handicraft and intangible heritage of India, the overall result being thematically colourful.

The is known to mark landmark occasions and life and times of celebrated personalities with a special on its homepage.

Search giant in its special doodle to mark the 68th showed a stadium full of people amid a sea of tricolour decking up the arena.

In 2017, the doodle had displayed one-half of the stadium, with crowd at two corners, while a saffron-coloured band ran along the inner periphery of the semicircular track.

had also marked the 65th with a doodle featuring 'Jaanbaaz', BSF's motorcycle daredevils who delight the crowd at Rajpath with their famous pyramidal formation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)