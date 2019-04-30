Infrastructure output up 4.7% in March year-on-year

-
Infrastructure output across the country grew 4.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday.
For the financial year 2018-19, the combined index of eight core industries was 4.3 per cent higher over the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Coal production went up by 9.1 per cent in March 2019 over the same month of previous year, natural gas production increased by 1.4 per cent, petroleum refinery production by 4.3 per cent, fertiliser production also by 4.3 per cent, steel production by 6.7 per cent, cement production by 15.7 per cent and electricity production by 1.4 per cent.
However, crude oil production declined by 6.2 per cent in March, said the statement.
These eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the country's industrial output.
