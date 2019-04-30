LoginRadius plans to on-board 200 Million Indian identities by 2020

LoginRadius, the cloud-based customer identity platform has announced their plans to onboard 200 million Indian users by the end of next year. The company has already begun ramping up their operations and will triple its workforce by 2020.

raised $17 million in a series A funding last year, led by and Microsoft's venture fund, M12. It currently reaches over a billion users and is serving over 1,50,000 websites globally. With digital transformation at the forefront of Indian innovation and the rise of an on-demand digital economy, is already working with top Fortune 500 in and also in conversation with some of the biggest brands in The plan is to specifically target certain key sectors where they have proven expertise. These include media, publishing, retail, travel, and hospitality.

"India has 460 million users on the Internet with an average of 12 identities per person. That's a total of over 5.5 billion in digital identities. We believe this number will grow 10 times in the next five years. This presents an opportunity for to manage and secure those 50 billion identities." With the increasing customer expectations and growing cybersecurity threats, it's the need of the hour for enterprises to consider adopting secured Cloud-based identity platform that can serve as the foundation for digital transformation in India," said Rakesh Soni, CEO, and Co-founder, LoginRadius.

LoginRadius cloud-hosting platform currently manages over a billion such identities. Currently, the company serves over 3,000 businesses including Vogue, company The Weather Network (TWN) and health-based snack firm among others.

Launched in 2012, LoginRadius is a global tech company with presence in Vancouver, London, and Sydney, besides Founded by and Deepak Gupta, the company has established multiple data centres within the EU for regulatory compliance. Multiple licensing models are available.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)