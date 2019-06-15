Instead of resolving situation, TMC creating chaos: Naqvi on WB doctors' stir

Abbas on Saturday accused government in of not resolving the issues faced by the agitating doctors, saying the ruling dispensation was creating chaos.

"This is sad and unpleasant. The doctors have the responsibility of protecting the health of the people. If they themselves are unsafe, then it is a worrying matter. Instead of resolving the situation, the TMC and the are creating chaos. This issue should be resolved soon," told reporters here.

As defiant striking doctors skipped a meeting with her for the second day, Banerjee on Saturday extended an olive branch to them by promising not to invoke the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and appealed to them to resume work immediately.

"For the sake of humanity, I do not want to invoke the ESMA Act in the state. I want the junior doctors to resume work as we have accepted all their demands. Thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment," she said at a press conference as the strike by doctors continued for the fifth day.

Banerjee said that the would bear all medical expenses for the treatment of the two junior doctors, who were assaulted in a that triggered the strike.

Both the junior and senior doctors are on strike from the past five days after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday.

On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.

The Centre has sought a report from the on measures taken to resolve the ongoing strike by doctors.

"This Ministry is in receipt of a number of representations from doctors, health care professionals and medical associations from different parts of the country for their safety and security in view of the ongoing strike by doctors in It is requested that a detailed report be sent urgently on the representations and the ongoing strike by the doctors," a statement from the said.

