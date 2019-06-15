Bar Council of Delhi writes to BCI over 'violence in courts'

-
-
In the wake of gruesome killing of newly elected chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council Darvesh Singh Yadav, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Saturday wrote to the Bar Council of India (BCI) regarding the security and safety of lawyers inside and outside the court.
"I would request you to kindly take up the matter with the Chief Justice of India, Union Home Minister, and Union Minister for Law and Justice to provide security, in all the Courts, inside or outside, to obviate any incident in future," BCD chairman KC Mittal said in his letter to BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
Asserting that the incident of Yadav's killing cannot be taken into isolation, Mittal said, "There has been a general complaint across the country, about safety and security of lawyers, within and outside the Court premises."
"Over the years, the incidents of attacks on the lawyers within the precincts of the courts or even outside have increased manifold involving even outsiders, which can't be ignored, since it affects the overall functioning of the courts," he added.
The BCD chairman said that looking at the gravity of the problem faced by the legal community, it is advisable that adequate steps be taken at the level of the apex body to ensure safety and security of lawyers for the smooth functioning of Courts.
