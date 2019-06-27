Kerala-TN ISIS module: 3 terror suspects sent to 5-day police custody

Three terror suspects arrested in connection with the Kerala-Tamil Nadu ISIS module case were on Thursday sent to five days judicial custody, police said.

The three accused are Mohammad Hussain, Shajahan and Safiullah.

According to police, the information was received that the three suspects were staunch supporters of ISIS and have been propagating the terror group's ideologies on social media. They were also active supporters of alleged Sri Lankan bombings mastermind Zahran Hashim.

A search was conducted at their residence and digital devices including cell phones, SIM cards computers, hard disks, bank account documents, pen drives, memory cards and certain other incriminating documents were recovered from their possession.

