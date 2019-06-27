Lok Sabha passes Homeopathy Central Council Bill

Opposing the Bill, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there are many deficiencies in the present Bill and his party would cooperate in passing it once these are removed.

Hitting out at the government for taking the ordinance route, he said the government seemed like "it was for the ordinance, of the ordinance, and by the ordinance."

He also sought to know the number of Homeopathy colleges opened in the last five years and urged the government to develop homeopathy.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, said the Bill will help the Central Council of Homoeopathy in exercising its powers and performing its functions.

He said some malpractices by members of the council were taking place but there were no provisions in the law to curb them.

An Ordinance was brought to take action against members involved in malpractices, he said.

The Bill seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the Central Council from existing period of one year to two years so that the tenure of the Board of Governors may be extended for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.

The Bill will replace the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

