Sune Luus to lead SA in ICC Women's C'ship against Pak

All-rounder Sune Luus is set to lead South Africa in three-match ICC Women's Championship and five T20Is against Pakistan, beginning May 6.
Luus will stand in as the regular captain Dane van Niekerk continues her recovery journey from a stress fracture of the neck. Pacer Ayabonga Khaka also missed out through injury as she continues her rehabilitation after shoulder surgery.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase has been named as a potential new cap in the squad. The 23-year-old is a product of the Powerade Women's National Academy. She received her first invitation into the programme in 2018 and has been included in this year's intake as well. The fledging all-rounder was also part of South Africa's emerging team that hosted England and Australia's Academies in a triangular series last year.
The series will see the return of two key senior players. Vice-captain Chloe Tryon returns after making a full recovery from a groin injury, while Lizelle Lee has fought hard to meet the team's fitness standards.
The wicket-keeper batter Sinalo Jafta has also been added to the squads for both formats. She last played for the national team in January 2017 when South Africa toured Bangladesh. Jafta has since been a regular member of the national emerging team, biding her time until another opportunity presented itself.
The last time South Africa and Pakistan met, the former emerged the winners by three wickets in their opening appearance of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in England. Before that, it was again South Africa who clinch the 2-1 ODI series in Sharjah, coming back fighting after losing the first fixture.
The T20I series will help both sides continue their preparation for next year's ICC T20 Women's World Cup in Australia.
"We are excited with the squad of players selected for the upcoming series and have considered options for both ODI and T20 squads with the latter being a focus for the T20 World Cup preparation. We once again miss some key players, but there is a great opportunity for players to stake their claim for more consistent positions in the team," Convenor of selectors, Clinton du Preez said.
"The return of Sinalo Jafta and a potential new cap Nondumiso Shangase gives us an opportunity to look at our depth and options in various positions while having senior players returning also bolsters the team," du Preez added.
Following are South Africa squads:
ODI: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee (wk), Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Zintle Mali, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta.
T20I: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee (wk), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Moseline Daniels, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta.
South Africa will host Pakistan for three ODIs from May 6-12, followed by five T20Is from May 15-23 at Potchefstroom, Benoni, Pietermaritzburg and Pretoria.
