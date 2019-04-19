IPS, politicos condemn Sadhvi Pragya's comments on Hemant Karkare

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Friday condemned the 'insulting' statement made by 2008 blast accused Sadhvi in reference to former Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)

" awardee late Sri Hemant Karkare, IPS made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected," the IPS wrote on their handle.

was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in in November 2008.

On Thursday, Thakur, who is also the BJP candidate against Congress's in Bhopal, said that lost his life because she had cursed him.

"I called and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," she had said.

Following Thakur's statement on Karkare yesterday, the Opposition launched a fresh attack on the BJP, terming her comment as "disgraceful" and slammed the ruling party for spreading "negative politics".

Taking to Twitter, said, "Disgraceful comments by BJP's Lok Sabha candidate on 26/11 martyr ji need to be condemned in strongest terms. BJP is showing its true colours & it must be shown it's place now."

Echoing similar sentiments, RJD accused the BJP of indulging in of "lies".

"People like her are spreading negativity in BJP's ideology is the same as Sadhvi Pragya's. BJP is indulging in of falsehood and lies," he told reporters in

Senior Digvijaya, however, refrained from making any remarks on Thakur's comments. He, instead, said that such comments on armed forces and martyrs were not to be made and such rules were set by the

"EC has clearly said that no political comments should be made on armed forces and martyrs. Hemant Karkare ji was an honest and who attained martyrdom for the people of in a terror attack. I do not want to comment on it (Thakur's remarks)," Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the senior said that he would not comment on Thakur who is pitted against him from the parliamentary seat.

The BJP, meanwhile, distanced itself from the controversial comment of Thakur while stating that it was her personal point of view and would not do politics on Karkare's death.

"We respect every son and daughter of who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. What Pragya ji has said that would evidently be her point of view perhaps because she herself underwent investigation. We salute the sacrifice of Karkare ji and won't do politics on it," told ANI.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's VL Kantha Rao said a complaint was received against Thakur for her remarks.

"The cognizance has been taken. The matter is under enquiry", Rao said.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in blast case. Six people were killed and a dozen others were injured after a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's on September 29, 2008.

She was arrested in 2008 but was given a clean chit by the Investigation Agency in 2015 for lack of evidence. However, the trial court refused to let her off, saying it was difficult to accept since her motorcycle was used in the blast.

Thakur has been cleared of charges under the Control of Organised Crime Act and was granted bail by the in 2017 but remains an accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

On Wednesday, she formally joined the BJP and will contest against from parliamentary constituency. Several opposition leaders have slammed the BJP for fielding a terror accused in the Lok Sabha elections.

"After spending 10 years in jail due to conspiracy, I have come here to fight the political and religious war," Thakur had said after joining the BJP.

She is expected to file her nomination from Bhopal on April 23. Bhopal will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)