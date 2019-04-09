IPL 2019: All-round KXIP defeat SRH by 6 wickets

An all-round (KXIP) defeated (SRH) by six wickets here at the Association IS Bindra Stadium in on Monday.

KXIP have moved up to take the third position in the IPL points table, with four wins and two losses, whereas SRH slid to the fourth place with three wins and as many losses.

Top-order KL and scored match-winning fifties as chased down a tricky target of 151.

Despite losing the big-hitter (16) early in the PowerPlay overs, and Mayank punished bowlers, as they added 114 for the second wicket.

pulled things back in a one-sided contest with the dismissal of Mayank (55), who was dropped by Yusuf on 40, leading to the loss of two wickets - and - in quick succession, off pacer

With 11 required from the last over, shrugged off the pressure and took Punjab over the line with one ball to spare.

Earlier, after being put to bat, batted through the innings to remain unbeaten on 70 as Hyderabad posted 150 for the loss of four.

Before Warner and his Ashes rival could settle, off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck the English man cheaply for one, leaving Hyderabad struggling at seven for one on a sluggish pitch.

Hyderabad, which is overly dependent on the Warner- combination, were in deep trouble despite Warner's brief partnerships with and Mohammad Nabi.

R Ashwin first got Shankar (26) caught behind and then run out Nabi (12), who was way too out of his non-striker's end when Warner smashed the ball back at the off-spinner.

Things started working for Hyderabad as Warner and settled the nerves, adding 55, to cross the 100-run mark for their side before the Australian batsman lost Pandey (19) off fast bowler

Deepak Hooda, however, carried the momentum as he looted 14 runs off Shami in the last over to lift Hyderabad.

KXIP will fly to play against Mumbai Indians on April 10, while SRH will host Capitals on April 14.

Brief scores: 151/4 (KL Rahul 71*, MA Agarwal 55, 2-21) beat 150/4 (DA Warner 70*, V Shankar 26, R Ashwin 1-30) by six wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)