Iran designates US as 'state sponsor of terrorism', forces in the Middle East as 'terror group'

on Monday (local time) designated the US as a "state sponsor of terrorism", and labelled the (CENTCOM) in the as a "terror group" in a tit-for- response to a similar move by

The Supreme (SNSC), headed by Hassan Rouhani, said that the move was announced few hours after the US labelled the elite (IRGC) as a "foreign terrorist organisation".

Slamming Washington's decision, the SNSC termed it "an illegal and dangerous action" that poses a "major threat to regional and international peace and security and grossly violates the rules of international law", News Agency reported.

It accused the CENTCOM of harming Iran's national security interests and "destroying" the lives of "innocent Iranian and non-Iranian individuals" to promote Washington's "aggressive policies" in the

Claiming that the US and its allies "have always been advocates of extremist groups and terrorists in West Asian region", the SNSC statement said that should be accountable for "the dangerous consequences of its adventures".

In an unprecedented first, the US designated IRGC as a "foreign terrorist organisation" in a bid to pressure into abandoning "its deadly ambitions," according to

This is the first time that has labelled another country's governmental entity as a terror body. The designation makes it illegal to provide any materials to Iran's paramilitary organisation formed in the wake of the 1979 Islamic revolution to defend its government.

"In an important step to counter the Iranian regime's terrorism, the US has designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including Qods Force, as a We must help the people of get back their freedom," Pompeo said. The is a unit of the IRGC.

The move was, however, welcomed by Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, saying US was "once again keeping the safe from Iran's aggression and terrorism".

"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for your decision to designate the Islamic revolutionary guards as a terrorist organisation. Once again you are keeping the safe from Iran aggression and terrorism," he tweeted.

