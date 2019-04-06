Iraq blocks crossings along Chazabeh border to prevent floods

has temporarily blocked crossings from Chazabeh-Sheib border to prevent the outbreak of heavy floods which are expected to hit the region.

According to IRNA, 'Iraq's Border Crossing' apparatus stated that exchange of goods, passengers and pilgrims have been temporarily halted at Chazabeh-Sheib border crossing region until further notice.

In a statement issued on Saturday, informed that this is a precautionary measure which is being executed on the request on Iranian side in an attempt to prevent the occurrence of the flood in that region.

Several regions along Iran- joint borders were hit by torrential storms and flooding urging the two sides' officials to take precautionary measures to alleviate the destructive consequences.

