'Homecoming' featuring Beyonce coming soon!

special 'Homecoming' featuring finally has a release date.

On Sunday night, tweeted a cryptic message that relates to a documentary about the 37-year-old The streaming service posted an image which has 'Homecoming' and April 17 written in black font on a yellow background.

Many of the letters in the word 'homecoming' were replaced with Greek alphabets.

The upcoming documentary is rumoured to feature Beyonce's performances from last year's and Arts Festival. Though declined to share any more information, the font and colour of the announcement was the same as the singer's for her Coachella appearance, reports The

Apart from showing highlights from her 2018 Coachella performance, the documentary will apparently also feature some never-before-seen moments from last year's event and more.

The April 17 release date also coincides with the anniversary of the making history at the popular music festival. Last year, became the first black woman to headline the music festival. Coachella also marked her return to the stage after giving birth to her twins and Sir in June 2017, reported E! News.

The 'Formation' was initially supposed to headline Coachella 2017 but had to back out on her doctor's advice.

There's another very clear example of a link between 'Homecoming' and the singer. Last year, also launched a scholarship program dubbed the Scholars Award Program.

Beyonce is known to debut her new work in secrecy. For instance, no details were announced before her 2016 special 'Lemonade'.

