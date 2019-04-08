'Homecoming' featuring Beyonce coming soon!

-
Netflix special 'Homecoming' featuring singer-songwriter Beyonce finally has a release date.
On Sunday night, Netflix tweeted a cryptic message that relates to a documentary about the 37-year-old singer. The streaming service posted an image which has 'Homecoming' and April 17 written in black font on a yellow background.
Many of the letters in the word 'homecoming' were replaced with Greek alphabets.
The upcoming documentary is rumoured to feature Beyonce's performances from last year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Though Netflix declined to share any more information, the font and colour of the announcement was the same as the singer's for her Coachella appearance, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
Apart from showing highlights from her 2018 Coachella performance, the documentary will apparently also feature some never-before-seen moments from last year's event and more.
The April 17 release date also coincides with the anniversary of the singer making history at the popular music festival. Last year, Beyonce became the first black woman to headline the music festival. Coachella also marked her return to the stage after giving birth to her twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carterin in June 2017, reported E! News.
The 'Formation' singer was initially supposed to headline Coachella 2017 but had to back out on her doctor's advice.
There's another very clear example of a link between 'Homecoming' and the singer. Last year, Beyonce also launched a scholarship program dubbed the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.
Beyonce is known to debut her new work in secrecy. For instance, no details were announced before her 2016 HBO special 'Lemonade'.
