Solange pulls out of Coachella owing to production delay

Solange will no longer be performing at this year's Coachella.

The music festival shared the news on Twitter, citing production delays as the reason for her pulling out of the event.

"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the tweet read.

This comes less than one week before the festival, which kicks off on Friday (April 12).

Solange was scheduled to perform at the festival on Saturday (April 13) and April 20. There is no confirmation as to who will replace her, reported E! News.

Her Coachella performance would have taken place just over a month after releasing her fourth studio album called 'When I Get Home', which dropped on March 1.

The 'Cranes In The Sky' joined her sister Beyonce onstage, last year during the 'Lemonade' singer's performance. The sister duo took the stage by fire as they sang 'Get Me Bodied'.

Despite Solange's absence from the festival which will definitely come as a piece of bad news to many of her fans, Coachella 2019 will still be filled with a ton of great artists.

Kanye West revealed on March 31 that he was bringing his social media-famous and star-studded Sunday Service to the festival.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and were announced as headliners, while other performers will include Kid Cudi, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, The 1975, Khalid, J Balvin, Zedd, Dillon Francis, among many more.

Coachella will take place over the next two weekends, April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, in Indio, California.

