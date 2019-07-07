Adityanath orders removal of SDM, other officals in Gorakhpur division

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, after reviewing the progress of works in Gorakhpur division, directed removal of the sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar Maharajganj due to poor performance.

He also sought explanations from many senior government officials on account of poor performance. Removal of two executive engineers of the Power Department at Padrauna was also directed by the Chief Minister.

A tweet from Chief Minister's twitter handle read, "Hon. CM @myogiadityanath ji has reviewed the progress of Gorakhpur Division and has directed that SDM Sadar Maharajganj be removed from his post due to poor performance. He has also directed that 2 Executive Engineers of Power Dept. at Padrauna be removed."

CM also called for an explanation from Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj on account of poor performance.

"Hon. CM @myogiadityanath ji has also expressed his displeasure on the working of the CMO and Dy. CMO of Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj and has called for explanation on their poor performance." CM Yogi tweeted.

