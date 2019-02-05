Disappointed with what's happening in Mumbai Cong, says Deora

Senior and former Milind Tuesday said he was "disappointed" with what was happening in the party's unit.

also said that he would reconsider fighting the forthcoming polls and wouldn't want to be in if the current situation prevailed.

In a series of tweets, said cannot become a cricket pitch for sectarian with leaders pitted against each other.

He said he did not intend to discuss internal party affairs in public, but remarks made in a recent interview had forced him to repeat his strong commitment towards the need for to remain a symbol of the city's diversity.

Deora said in a city like Mumbai, which is the economic and cultural capital, there was need to bring people together.

"I am disappointed with what's happening and the party is aware of my stance on fighting the elections. However, I have full faith in our central leadership and its commitment to our party's ideology and principles, especially in Mumbai, where the Congress was born," he tweeted.

Deora went on to add that the Congress was leading a powerful, united campaign across India, adding that infighting cannot and should not be allowed to threaten the party's base in Mumbai.

"I appeal to all Congress leaders in Mumbai to unite as a team. We owe this much to our party and to the Congress president," he said in tweet in which he tagged

Earlier in a television interview telecast Tuesday, Deora said there were problems in the city Congress which can be ironed out.

He said he may reconsider fighting the Lok Sabha elections, and not want to be in politics, if the prevailing situation continued, and claimed he had conveyed his feelings to

"There are many leaders feeling left out and are sitting at home," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)