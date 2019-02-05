Disappointed with what's happening in Mumbai Cong, says Deora

-
Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora Tuesday said he was "disappointed" with what was happening in the party's Mumbai unit.
Deora also said that he would reconsider fighting the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and wouldn't want to be in politics if the current situation prevailed.
In a series of tweets, Deora said Mumbai Congress cannot become a cricket pitch for sectarian politics with leaders pitted against each other.
He said he did not intend to discuss internal party affairs in public, but remarks made in a recent interview had forced him to repeat his strong commitment towards the need for Mumbai Congress to remain a symbol of the city's diversity.
Deora said in a city like Mumbai, which is the economic and cultural capital, there was need to bring people together.
"I am disappointed with what's happening and the party is aware of my stance on fighting the Lok Sabha elections. However, I have full faith in our central leadership and its commitment to our party's ideology and principles, especially in Mumbai, where the Congress was born," he tweeted.
Deora went on to add that the Congress was leading a powerful, united campaign across India, adding that infighting cannot and should not be allowed to threaten the party's base in Mumbai.
"I appeal to all Congress leaders in Mumbai to unite as a team. We owe this much to our party and to the Congress president," he said in tweet in which he tagged party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Earlier in a television interview telecast Tuesday, Deora said there were problems in the city Congress which can be ironed out.
He said he may reconsider fighting the Lok Sabha elections, and not want to be in politics, if the prevailing situation continued, and claimed he had conveyed his feelings to party chief Rahul Gandhi.
"There are many leaders feeling left out and are sitting at home," he said.
