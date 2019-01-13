JUST IN
Netanyahu confirms air raid on Iranian weapons in Syria

ANI  |  Jerusalem [Israel] 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday confirmed that an air raid was carried out by Israel on Iranian weapons in Syria.

According to Al Jazeera, Netanyahu, at the start of a cabinet meeting, said: "Just in the last 36 hours the air force attacked Iranian warehouses containing Iranian weapons in the Damascus international airport. The accumulation of recent attacks show that we're more determined than ever to act against Iran in Syria, just as we promised".

Syria on Friday had claimed that Israel filed multiple missiles towards Damascus with one striking a warehouse at the airport.

Israel, in efforts to counter the Iranian influence, has been mounting attacks in Syria. Israeli warplanes last hit targets in Syria on Christmas, in which three soldiers were injured and an arms depot was struck.

According to a senior Israeli official, Israel has carried out more than 200 attacks against Iran in Syria in the last two years.

First Published: Sun, January 13 2019. 23:50 IST

