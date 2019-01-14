Frankfurt airport security staff strike to affect Lufthansa flight ops on Jan 15

A strike called by the security staff at airport on January 15 will disrupt Lufthansa's flight operations, thereby affecting hundreds of passengers, informed the German on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Verdi, Germany's largest trade union, said that they will go on a one-day strike on January 15 in a dispute over pay. They are planning to stage an 18-hour walkout (between 2 am to 8 pm (local time)) at airport, the country's largest airport, DW reported.

In a statement, said on Sunday, "Due to a strike by the security staff at the airport, Group flights to and from will be considerably impaired next Tuesday, January 15. Please inform yourself about the status of your flight."

"A special feature, however, applies to passengers who want to start their flight in Frankfurt on Tuesday. According to the airport operator, security checks outside the transit area are not occupied. If you start your journey in Frankfurt, you will not be able to reach your flight during the entire strike period. Lufthansa, therefore, asks you not to go to the airport and instead, if you have not yet done so, to use rebooking options," the airlines added.

further said that the strike will not only affect its flights to and from Frankfurt but also at airports in Hanover, Bremen, Leipzig/Halle, and on January 15. It has urged passengers to know about the status of their flight before departure.

Similar smaller-scale strikes were staged in Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Düsseldorf, and airports earlier this week.

Verdi is demanding an increase in the hourly pay for all airport security workers to around 20 euros. Currently, they earn between 11.30 euros and 17.16 euros.

