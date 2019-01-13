Mynah bird found in London-bound Singapore Airlines flight

A mynah bird was found aboard a (SIA) flight while on its way to recently.

Around 12 hours into the 14-hour flight, the unexpected passenger was found in the business class section of the aircraft, reported.

A statement from an on Sunday confirmed that the mynah was onboard the SQ322 flight on January 7.

"It was subsequently caught by cabin crew with the assistance of some of the passengers on board," the statement added.

A video on shows the bird perched atop a seat, with a steward trying to capture it, but eventually failing to do so.

confirmed that the bird was transferred to animal quarantine after the plane landed in However, the airlines did not say how the bird entered the aircraft.

