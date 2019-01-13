Maldives anti-corruption NGO calls personal finances disclosure 'incomplete'

Anti- NGO called the disclosure made by the and his cabinet's personal finances to counter as "incomplete".

A 2017 report by warned against asset declaration procedures saying it "increases the risk of corrupt officials using the names of their family and relatives to hide their assets, which makes cases of illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest invisible and harder to detect", reported Independent

It also highlighted the importance of an external agency to conduct a verification process.

Aiman Rasheed, of Maldives, after the disclosure, told the media that "We have to ensure that the declarations are factual."

Maldivian Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Vice along with their Cabinet and political appointees on Thursday made their income and assets public for the first time.

Seven ministers declared no assets while three ministers just showed motorcycles as assets.

MVR3.1 million profit was declared by from his partnership business ventures while no business interests were declared as assets.

showed MVR5.5 million housing facility loan but did not have any to show.

An income of MVR1.7 million and MVR396,508 was declared by and respectively without detailing the sources.

declared "other" income of MVR75,000 without giving the source

Defence Minister did not give any monetary valuations after declaring shares in a company and four properties.

MVR2.25 million business profits were shared by without mentioning ownership or partnership in any company.

Questions about affordability were raised after Sheikh declared an MVR2.5 million apartment in a luxury real-estate development in Hulhumale.

did not show any profits for two companies declared as assets.

Higher Dr did not declare as assets shares after declaring dividends from Dhiraagu, and

declared an income of MVR90,000 without reporting the source.

The statements were published on the official website of the of Maldives.

In the upcoming days, the will continue to publish the financial statements of all senior political appointees at all ministries, state institutions, and state companies that will be revised annually.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)