Maldives anti-corruption NGO calls personal finances disclosure 'incomplete'

Anti-corruption NGO Transparency Maldives called the disclosure made by the president and his cabinet's personal finances to counter corruption as "incomplete".
A 2017 report by Transparency Maldives warned against asset declaration procedures saying it "increases the risk of corrupt officials using the names of their family and relatives to hide their assets, which makes cases of illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest invisible and harder to detect", reported Maldives Independent
It also highlighted the importance of an external agency to conduct a verification process.
Aiman Rasheed, communications director of Transparency Maldives, after the disclosure, told the media that "We have to ensure that the declarations are factual."
Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Vice President Faisal Naseem along with their Cabinet and political appointees on Thursday made their income and assets public for the first time.
Seven ministers declared no assets while three ministers just showed motorcycles as assets.
MVR3.1 million profit was declared by Infrastructure Minister Mohamed Aslam from his partnership business ventures while no business interests were declared as assets.
Health Minister Abdulla Ameen showed MVR5.5 million housing facility loan but did not have any real estate property to show.
An income of MVR1.7 million and MVR396,508 was declared by Vice President Faisal Naseem and Economic Minister Fayyaz Ismail respectively without detailing the sources.
Youth Minister Ahmed Mahloof declared "other" income of MVR75,000 without giving the source
Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi did not give any monetary valuations after declaring shares in a company and four properties.
MVR2.25 million business profits were shared by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid without mentioning ownership or partnership in any company.
Questions about affordability were raised after Home Minister Sheikh Imran Abdulla declared an MVR2.5 million apartment in a luxury real-estate development in Hulhumale.
Heritage Minister Yumna Maumoon did not show any profits for two companies declared as assets.
Higher Education Minister Dr Ibrahim Hassan did not declare as assets shares after declaring dividends from Dhiraagu, Bank of Maldives and State Trading Organisation.
Housing Minister Aminath Athifa declared an income of MVR90,000 without reporting the source.
The statements were published on the official website of the President's Office of Maldives.
In the upcoming days, the President's Office will continue to publish the financial statements of all senior political appointees at all ministries, state institutions, and state companies that will be revised annually.
