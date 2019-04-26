Dwaine Pretorius to play for Northamptonshire in Vitality T20 Blast

South Africa's all-rounder will be joining the English county Northamptonshire for the upcoming season of Vitality T20 Blast.

The 30-year old will link up with the team for the T20 Blast which begins in mid-July this year and he will be playing alongside another newcomer to Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, ESPN Cricinfo reported on Thursday.

"I am really stoked to be joining Northamptonshire for the T20 Blast and for some red ball I have always wanted to play county - personally, it's a dream come true and I can't wait for the opportunity. I will be doing everything I can to help the Steelbacks lift the cup and I'm thankful for the opportunity to be part of the team," ESPN Cricinfo quoted as saying.

The is part of South Africa's squad beginning from May 30. has played 19 ODIs and four T20Is in his international career so far.

"It's great to have Dwaine joining us for the T20 campaign. He is very hungry for his opportunity and gives us another hard-hitting allrounder in our line up, which in this format is always great to have," ESPN Cricinfo quoted as saying.

Pretorius has scored 1426 runs in his T20 career so far at a strike rate of 141.46. The played a match-winning knock of 77 not out off just 42 balls against earlier this year.

The will be joining the county subject to a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) being granted by (CSA).

