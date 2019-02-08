Klopp excited by Premier League title fight

Jurgen insists the title race is something to get excited about rather than stressed about despite seeing his side overhauled by Manchester City in the past week.

City climbed to the top of the table on goal difference with victory against Everton in midweek but Liverpool's destiny remains in their own hands as they have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's men, with both sides level on 62 points.

"It's getting exciting now," said on Friday. "There was never a doubt that would happen. That was always clear. I don't think that anybody thought we would be top of the league with 12 points between us and another team with three games to go.

"The only chance to improve our position, even though it is a good position, is by winning games." Just over a week ago had the chance to move seven points clear at the top, but back-to-back draws with



and West Ham on Monday have seen them reeled in by the champions.

players and fans have been accused of letting nerves get to them in their desperation to end a 29-year wait to win the title.

And called on the home fans to make Anfield a cauldron when Bournemouth visit on Saturday.

"It's like shouting your soul on the pitch. That's how we say it in German," added Klopp. "I know that with each fibre of our bodies we will be ready to fight for everything.

"The only thing I want to say after the season is we gave our everything."



There was good for Liverpool off the field on Friday as the club announced a world-record ?106 million ($137 million) net profit last year thanks to the sale of to and a run to final.

Much of that profit has already been reinvested in the signings of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri, and Klopp is hoping he does not need to ask for a lot more money this summer.

"We built a really strong squad and that's a squad built for the future, not only this season," added the German.

"I hope we don't need too much money in the next years to be honest because if you have the right players in, you work with them and make the best of it."



Klopp's squad has been ravaged by and in recent weeks but he could have Trent Alexander-Arnold, and back for Bournemouth's visit after all three returned to training on Thursday.

