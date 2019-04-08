Telangana Congress accuses KCR of misusing official residence, writes to EC

Pradesh Committee has accused K Chandrasekhar Rao of misusing the official residence 'Pragathi Bhavan' and has written a letter to in this regard.

Stating that the had advised the of Rashtra Samithi (TRS) not to use for political purposes, it has alleged that the model code was violated by KCR by making politicians join his party at his official residence.

"In spite of EC's advise to TRS for not misusing official residence of K C Rao for political purposes yesterday KCR invited and to the party offering them the party scarf at Pragathi Bhavan," the letter read.

has also requested the EC to take action against the and other officials for releasing a report on April 5 on steps towards achievement of Bangaru Telangana and has alleged that the said report was released 'with an intention to exercise undue influence on the voters in favor of TRS party'.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)