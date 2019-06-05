It's a wrap for Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak'

Padukone, who is bringing the story of real-life acid attack survivor to the big screen with her upcoming film 'Chhapaak', has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Calling it the most "precious" film of her career, shared the news on her account along with a group picture from the last day of the movie's shoot.

She captioned the post, "It's a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 "

Deepika's first look as the acid attack survivor was unveiled on March 25. Revealing her look from the film, the had posted a picture on her and the resemblance was uncanny!

Deepika's character will be called 'Malti' and she looked absolutely unrecognisable in the first look.

Apart from the amazing prosthetics, it's the intensity in the actor's eyes that wins you over. The "Piku" effortlessly emotes the undying human spirit and determination of the survivor in the picture.

The upcoming movie went on floors on March 25. The film's team had earlier shared a picture of the script reading session of the movie.

Giving an essence about the story, had posted a tweet on December 24, last year, writing, "A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on # "

The 33-year-old actor will essay the role of Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

The film is being helmed by and also stars Massey. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

This marks the first collaboration between Deepika and 'Chhapaak' also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. Meanwhile, last appeared in Alt Balaji's titled 'Broken but Beautiful', where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a

Meghna's last film 'Raazi', which starred Alia Bhatt, was a critical and commercial success. It also dominated the awards season this year, bagging the best film trophy at the recent

'Chhapaak' is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)