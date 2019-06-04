'Super 30' trailer: Hrithik Roshan nails role of maths teacher fights against classism

Bollywood powerhouse is back and how! The who was last seen on screens in 2017 film 'Kaabil' is all set to treat his fans with the upcoming film 'Super 30'. The trailer of the highly-anticipated film is finally here and it is safe to say that it was definitely worth the wait!

The took to his handle to share the intriguing trailer.

The trailer has all the elements to keep you glued to the screens -- the raw acting prowess of Hrithik, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, and an engaging story.

The highlight of this trailer is undoubtedly Hrithik, who steals the show and leaves you wanting for more. He nails the role of a and fights against the entitled.

The trailer chronicles the life story of India's Anand Kumar's (Hrithik) journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

The 2 minute 37 seconds trailer shows Hrithik's character going against all odds to provide the underprivileged children what they deserve. His students come from families where their fathers are drivers, labourers in factories or are no longer alive. He promises to fight against the entitled and the class divide in the society through his methods of training and teaching.

Hrithik's character tells his students 'Ab Banega' (A king's son won't be the next king) and encourages the economically backward children to study hard to build a better future for them.

The trailer shows how Hrithik's character encourages a group of students to achieve the impossible. In one of the scenes, he is seen motivating them to aim for big jobs like a marine architect, a NASA

Hrithik, who appears in a completely de-glam avatar, nails the regional accent and the raw and rugged look.

The perfectly brings the story of Patna-based and founder of the educational programme, Anand Kumar, to the big screen. Under the 'Super 30' initiative, Kumar trained (IIT) aspirants crack the entrance exam to the prestigious institute.

Produced by and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and in pivotal roles.

'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' at the box office.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)