3rd poster of 'Bharat' out: Salman, Katrina take us 30yrs back in time

has unveiled yet another poster from his upcoming film 'Bharat', and audiences are all set to be taken 30 years back in time.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' took to on Friday, wherein Salman and his co-star are seen intensely gazing into the distance.

"Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai! (Behind every smiling face, there is a pain hidden and that pain keeps you alive!)" he wrote alongside the poster.

According to reports, the 'Dabangg' will be seen in five different looks in the film spanning over a period of over 60 years.

'Bharat' is helmed by and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

This is Salman's third collaboration with Zafar after 'Sultan' in 2016 and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in the following year.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The trailer of 'Bharat' will be out on April 24, whereas the film is slated to release on June 5.

