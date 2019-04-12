Lauren London reveals tattoo dedicated to love Nipsey Hussle

'Real love never dies'. can be seen remembering her lost love, Nipsey Hussle, with a life-like portrait that she got tattooed on her forearm.

The 34-year old took to her and revealed the tattoo to her fans.

She captioned, "Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC".

London and Hussle together share a son named,

Lauren first came out openly grieving Hussle's death on April 3, where she wrote a heartfelt post for her longtime love.

The 33-year-old American Rapper, Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name 'Nipsey Hussle' was shot dead on March 31, outside his clothing store, Marathon Clothing Company, in

Prosecutors on April 4 filed charges of murder against the shooter,

A large crowd gathered on Thursday to pay their respects to Hussle as his body was carried from a public funeral at Centre to South LA, where he was born.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)