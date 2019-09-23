It's not a great start: Kante after Liverpool beats Chelsea

After losing to Liverpool, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has admitted that the club did not have the great start in the Premier League.

Chelsea faced a 1-2 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League. Chelsea is on the 11th position on the points table with just eight points while Liverpool top the table with 18 points.

"It is not a great start, we have work to do. We are not where we want to be but we can fight and change this in the next games," the club's official website quoted Kante as saying.

After the conclusion of the first half, Liverpool took a 2-0 lead over Chelsea. Although Kante managed to score a goal in the second half, he failed to level the scores.

Kante said they played well in the second half.

"We played very well in the second half. We were able to score one but not to equalise, but there were some good points in the performance and we need to take those points on to have a good result in the next game. If we keep working this way we can get a win in our next game," he said.

Chelsea will now compete against Brighton in Premier League on September 28.

