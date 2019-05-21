Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini takes a dig at 'Brexit'

Italy's has taken a dig at 'Brexit' saying that teams from England are dominating in Europe, despite the country voting to leave the

"What does it mean? They want to leave and they are playing the European finals," Goal.com quoted Mancini as saying.

"English teams are strong, they have a lot of economic incomes, much more than Italian teams. They can invest a lot. Obviously, they have great squads with great players. This is one of the reasons," he added.

The finals of this year will be played between and on June 1 (local time) in whereas Arsenal and Chelsea face each other in the showpiece on May 29 (local time) in

This is the first time in history that all four clubs in the Champions League/ and Cup finals will be representatives from the same nation.

"Teams eliminated from the perhaps were technically stronger, but this what the beauty of is about. Nobody expected these two English teams to reach the final," Mancini said.

The former Manchester City has tasted success off late as defeated Lichtenstein 6-0 and beat 2-0 in March to be two points clear atop Group J in Euro 2020 qualifying.

"I think it was a good year," Mancini said. "At the beginning, the team played so so, afterwards many players started playing well and many of them not so known until then managed to stand out. This is great news for us," Mancini said.

" always had good players. We won all the competitions where we were not considered as the favourite team. I do not think we are favourite but I believe we have a strong team which will play an important European championship," he added.

Mancini had earlier experienced success with Inter Milan and he had also lead Manchester City to win in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)