LS Polls: Burger stall owner contests as Independent candidate from Ludhiana

A burger-stall owner is contesting Elections as an from

Owner of burger joint, 'Mr. Singh Food King', Ravinder told ANI, "I am contesting polls because I want to free make my city from education and health mafia."

"If I win in the polls, I will build hospital and schools in my city," he added.

On being asked how he affords campaigning, Singh said "I am not able to print posters and banners, but the poor people will vote for me. I campaign on my scooter and use the money that I earn from my burger joint while campaigning in the polls ."

who will contest as (LIP) candidate from Ludhiana, Singh said, "Bains has done nothing for the city despite he was MLA from Atam Nagar...He has not taken any stand against corruption."

"I am not associated with any political party and I will appreciate as well as criticise, the steps taken by major political leaders, irrespective of any biases," he added.

Thirteen constituencies in will vote on May 19 in the last phase of the election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

