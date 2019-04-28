Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, ops resume

-
Services were briefly delayed on the Dwarka Sector 21-New Delhi section of the Airport Express Line on Sunday due to a technical snag, after which operations resumed.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that there was a delay in service from Delhi Aerocity to Dwarka Sector 21.
"Airport Line Update -- Delay in service from Aerocity to Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on their Twitter handle.
However, after a few minutes, the mass transit agency said that normal services were restored on the line.
"Airport Line Update -- Normal service has resumed," read another tweet by DMRC.
On April 24, services on Airport Express Line was briefly affected due to the slow movement of trains from Dwarka Sector 21 to New Delhi.
The 22.7 km Airport Express Line, also known as the Orange Line, connects New Delhi Railway Station with Dwarka Sector 21. It crosses T3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport and Delhi Aerocity, where a feeder bus connects it to the airport's T1 terminal.
There are three interchange stations on this line -- Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line), Dhaula Kuan (Pink Line) and New Delhi (Yellow Line).
Currently, while it takes just three minutes from Dwarka Sector 21 to T3 Airport station, a journey from New Delhi to the airport takes around 18 minutes.
The Airport Express Line is being extended to ECC Centre in Dwarka Sector 25, where a convention centre is under construction and will be ready in few years. Services are expected to commence in 2020-21.
