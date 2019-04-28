Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, ops resume

Services were briefly delayed on the Sector 21-New section of the on Sunday due to a technical snag, after which operations resumed.

The Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that there was a delay in service from Aerocity to Sector 21.

" -- Delay in service from Aerocity to Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on their handle.

However, after a few minutes, the mass transit agency said that were restored on the line.

" -- Normal service has resumed," read another tweet by DMRC.

On April 24, services on was briefly affected due to the slow movement of trains from Dwarka Sector 21 to

The 22.7 km Airport Express Line, also known as the Orange Line, connects Railway Station with Dwarka Sector 21. It crosses and Delhi Aerocity, where a feeder bus connects it to the airport's

There are three interchange stations on this line -- Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line), Dhaula Kuan (Pink Line) and (Yellow Line).

Currently, while it takes just three minutes from Dwarka Sector 21 to T3 Airport station, a journey from New Delhi to the airport takes around 18 minutes.

The is being extended to in Dwarka Sector 25, where a convention centre is under construction and will be ready in few years. Services are expected to commence in 2020-21.

