J-K: 3 booked under Public Safety Act

District Magistrate Doda, Sagar D Doifode issued the order of detention of three persons, including a woman under Public Safety Act (PSA), with an aim to maintain peace, social harmony and tranquillity in the region.

According to the police, the three persons are Najmus Saqib, Rehmtullah and Shakeela Taya.

The grounds on which they are detained are different in nature and can harm the society up to the unprecedented magnitude like growing drug menace among youths, growing anti-national, unlawful activities and other acts which can harm the social fabric resulting in the communal discord in the society, police said.

"Saqib was booked for creating law and order problem, Rehmtullah for bovine smuggling and Shakeela Taya for drugs," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sahbir Malik said.

"The woman was running an organised network of drugs and it was necessary action against her, if anyone found involved in future too, then strict action will be taken against them," a police official said.

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 06:15 IST

