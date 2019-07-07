J-K: Indian Army organises commemorative treks to Batra Top and Tiger Hill

Commemorative treks to Batra Top and Tiger Hill were organised on Sunday by the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF) and 18 Grenadiers as a part of celebrating 20 years of Kargil Victory here.

Aiming to celebrate the triumph of the Battalion over the enemy as also to pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the motherland, the team spread the message of 'Remember the Fallen' during the expedition.

"The Kargil War is known for the determination, bravery, courage and daring mettle of the Indian Army troops who took to task the enemy intruders occupying strategic heights in Indian Territory," the defence ministry said in a release.

"The recapture of Pt 4875 was pivotal during Operation VIJAY and 13 JAK RIF had achieved the impossible during this battle. No one can forget Captain Vikram Batra who had decimated the enemy through his heroic acts and the famous "Dil Maange More" which had the entire nation fall in admiration of this war icon," the release said.

The troop was received by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, then Commanding Officer of the battalion during Kargil war, who shared his reminiscences of the war and acknowledged the sacrifices of the soldiers at the summit. Currently, Joshi is serving as the General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps.

"Another battle which had aroused fervour was the battle of Tiger Hill in which the troops of 18 Grenadiers had valiantly fought and evicted a well-entrenched enemy playing havoc on them. It was sheer resilience and determination of these brave hearts who were undeterred by the enemy firepower and were willing to go the extra mile to dislodge the enemy from their positions," the release read.

It further said that the Tiger Hill is symbolic to Operation VIJAY and stands tall in Drass sector as an epitome of the sacrifice, bravery and heroism of many unsung heroes who laid their lives in the capture of the feature.

