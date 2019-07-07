Will set up GoM in 3 days to address sugarcane farmers' issues: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday pledged to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) in the next three days to address the problems being faced by sugarcane farmers.

He also said that a single window system will be created for all permission-related issues pertaining to the sugar industry.

Addressing the Sugar Conclave 20-20, Fandnavis said, "There is a shrinkage in the sugarcane market due to which the industry is facing a lot of problems. I will set up a Group of Ministers in the next three days to sort out the problems of the farmers. A single window system will be created to deliver all the information pertaining to projects."

The chief minister noted, "There is a need to think as to how we can start closed sugar factories in Maharashtra."

He assured the conference that the state government will stand by the industry.

During the event, the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 crore to Fadnavis for the CM's Relief Fund.

