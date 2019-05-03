J-K: Missing youth held with arms, restrained from joining terror outfit HM

police on Friday arrested a youth, who was missing from his home in area of district, along with arms and ammunition.

The arrested person has been identified as Shafat Yousuf Malik, a resident of Thune in Kangan, police said.

"On a credible input, police along with security forces intercepted a person at a checkpoint near Chowgal and took him into custody. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were seized from his possession," police said.

Police have learnt that he was provided with arms and ammunition by a terror group and was on way to join proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). As such, he has been restrained from joining the terror outfit.

At present, the youth is in the police custody and his family has been informed.

The family had filed a missing report with Police Station on April 30.

An FIR has been in the case under relevant sections of law at Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)