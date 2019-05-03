Shopian encounter: 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed

Three terrorists owing allegiance to were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian in the valley on Friday.

The took place in Adkhara area of Imam Sahib. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered by security forces, officials said.

"Shopian encounter is over and three terrorists were killed. They have been identified as Lateef Ahmed Dar, and They were affiliated to terror group and there were series of cases against them," IG of told ANI here.

There was no collateral damage, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)