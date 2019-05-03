After 36 years of service, INS Ranjit to be decommissioned on Monday

After 36 years of glorious service, Indian Navy's front-line will be decommissioned on Monday.

Commissioned September 15, 1983, was the third of the five Kashin-class destroyers built by erstwhile USSR.

The ship will now be decommissioned at a solemn ceremony at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The ceremony will be attended by personnel who have served onboard in the past and will also include officers and sailors from the commissioning crew.

The chief guest for the ceremony would be retired Devendra Kumar Joshi, Andaman and Nicobar.

INS Ranjit was constructed in the 61 Communards shipyard in the town of Nikolev, which now falls in It was given a Russian name "Lovkly" which means "Agile".

In her maiden sortie, the ship traversed through the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and the when it was commissioned in 1983.

During its service, the ship has served in both Western and Eastern seaboard.

The ship participated in a number of operations include IPKF operations, Operation Talwar during Kargil conflict.

In 2003, the ship was deployed off to provide security cover to the Summit. The ship was also actively deployed as part of Navy's relief operations post-2004 Tsunami and cyclone Hud-Hud in 2014.

It took part in many joined naval exercises with several nations like the United States, and The ship in 2007 took part in the first ever Malabar exercise in the as well as the first ever INDRA series of exercises in Russian waters.

She has been manned by 27 commissions with the last commission taking charge of the ship in 2017.

As the sun sets on May 6, the Naval Ensign and the Commissioning pennant will be lowered for the last time onboard INS Ranjit, symbolising the end of the Ranjit era in the

