J-K: Specially designed scooters distributed to physically challenged in Doda

Specially designed scooters were provided to ten physically challenged people by the Social Welfare Department of Doda district on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner (Doda), Sagar D Doifode told ANI, "Ten divyangs received scooters. They used to travel 2-3 kilometres daily either on foot or by wheelchair. Now, they can reach their places of employment comfortably. Our department will give priority to divyangs."
The beneficiaries said the scooters will help them to reach their workplaces on time.
"This is a key step by the government. Every divyang should get these scooters," Niyaz Ahmed, a beneficiary, said.
Another beneficiary Gulam Hussain Kashmire said, "I have a private job. This will help me as I will be able to save time.
