Jacqueline Fernandez makes digital debut with ' Mrs Serial Killer'

-
ALSO READ
Happy to achieve things on my own: Jacqueline Fernandez
Difficult to do sequels: Jacqueline Fernandez
Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Drive' to release on June 28
Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive gets release date
Salman Khan rings in 53rd birthday with B-Town
-
With digital platforms gaining popularity, actors are also trying their hand at it. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest actor to make her digital debut. The 'Race 3' actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix's thriller 'Mrs Serial Killer'.
Announcing the news on her Twitter handle, Jacqueline wrote, " Super stoked to announce my new Netflix India Original film, Mrs Serial Killer is coming soon. This is going to be fun."
The thriller will be helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife Farah Khan.
Making the announcement official, Netflix also shared her look from the film and wrote. "Just a very excited PSA that J Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs Serial Killer. Here's hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she's got our back!"
Meanwhile, Jacqueline will next be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in an action thriller film titled 'Drive'. This is the first time that Sushant will be sharing screen space with Jacqueline.
The film directed by Tarun Mansukhani is slated to hit the big screens on June 28.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU