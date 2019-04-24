Jacqueline Fernandez makes digital debut with ' Mrs Serial Killer'

With digital platforms gaining popularity, actors are also trying their hand at it. is the latest to make her digital debut. The 'Race 3' will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix's thriller 'Mrs Serial Killer'.

Announcing the news on her handle, Jacqueline wrote, " Super stoked to announce my new India Original film, is coming soon. This is going to be fun."

The thriller will be helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife

Making the announcement official, also shared her look from the film and wrote. "Just a very excited PSA that J Jacqueline is officially part of the fam with Here's hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she's got our back!"

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will next be seen alongside Rajput in an action thriller film titled 'Drive'. This is the first time that Sushant will be sharing screen space with Jacqueline.

The film directed by is slated to hit the big screens on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)