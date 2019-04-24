Parineeti Chopra to star in hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the popular thriller 'The Girl On The Train'.

The took to her handle to make the announcement.

She posted a monochrome picture of herself and wrote, "Hopping onto this thrilling ride! Excited to be a part of #TheGirlOnTheTrain's official Hindi remake. @ribhudasgupta @RelianceEnt @amblin #DreamWorksPictures #TheGirlOnTheTrain."

According to Indian Taran Adarsh, the remake has not been officially titled yet. The film is expected to go on floors in the UK this July. The upcoming film will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance and Amblin The makers of the film are eyeing a 2020 release.

Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, 'The Girl On The Train' was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg's Pictures. The film was directed by Tate Taylor. Emily Blunt, who starred as the lead, received a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Awards, as well as a nomination for Best in a Leading Role.

As per media reports, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation in the film.

Apart from this film, Parineeti also has other movies in the pipeline including 'Jabariya Jodi' with Sidharth Malhotra, ' Faraar' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saina Nehwal's biopic and multi-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)