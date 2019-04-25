JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Taking back captaincy from Rahane disrespectful: Brad Hogg

Pep Guardiola hails Bernardo Silva, calls him a fighter
Business Standard

Jacques Kallis honoured by South Africa Presidency

ANI  |  Cricket 

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been honoured with an Order of Ikhamanga from the Presidency for his contribution to cricket and placing the team on the world sporting map.

"His (Kallis) stellar career and commitment to the sport inspired many young people to aim for excellence," the Presidency tweeted on Thursday.

The 43-year-old, who is busy coaching IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, received the Order in absentia from President Cyril Ramaphosa. Kallis' wife Charlene and his agent, former South Africa spinner Dave Rundle, collected the award on his behalf in Pretoria, Sport24 reported.

Kallis played in 166 Tests, scoring 13289 runs at an average of 55.37 and took 292 wickets at 32.65. He featured in 328 ODIs, accumulating 11579 runs at 44.36 and returned with 273 wickets at 31.79. He also played in 25 T20Is, scoring 666 runs and returned with 12 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU