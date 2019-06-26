Jagan Reddy alleges 'massive corruption' in agreements signed by Naidu govt, orders probe

YS Jagan Mohan on Wednesday alleged 'massive corruption' in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous TDP government.

During the review of deals undertaken by the power and fuel departments, the said it was found that former had made excess payments to the tune of Rs 2,636 crore to the producers of solar and wind power, which caused huge losses to the state. Jagan has ordered a probe into the alleged corrupt deals.

The also enquired from the concerned department authorities about the purchases made at prices which were exorbitantly more than the cheaper bidding prices.

Jagan set a committee to renegotiate with solar and wind power producing companies and ordered cancelling the PPAs if they are not fruitful.

He said he will take legal action on ministers involved in the deal and asked the authorities to do PPAs in a transparent manner.

On Monday, had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' building, which was constructed by the previous TDP government in the state, claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts.

The process to demolish the public grievance hall had begun on Tuesday evening.

