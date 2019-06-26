Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inspected the site for proposed Yamuna Water Taxi Project of (IWAI) here said that the project will boost tourism in a sustainable way and reduce traffic congestion in the city.

"Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city," Mandaviya saidMandaviya was accompanied by Chairman- IWAI, Member (Tech), of IWAI, of Tourism and officials of Irrigation Department of Government.

"Inspected the 'Sonia Vihar' site of 'Yamuna water Taxi Project' in New today with the officials of @IWAI_ShipMin and This project will be a New way for and will boost the tourism sector and reduce the traffic congestion," the tweeted after his inspection.

has proposed to develop in Delhi for the purpose of tourism in a sustainable way.

The Yamuna Water Taxi Project has been conceived as an integrated development project combining several functions like terminal development and vessels operation. The project covers a total length of 16 km and comprises five locations on the banks of in Delhi, including Fatepur Jat, Tronica City, Jagatpur, and Wazirabad.

It is proposed to be developed in two phases - Pase I: to and Phase II: Wazirabad to Sonia Vihar and to Fatehpur Jat. The project also proposes to operate vessels on multi-fuel sources on the river, making it more environment-friendly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)