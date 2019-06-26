Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Three-member team to visit B'desh for inland waterway project
Work on 36 new waterways likely to begin by March: IWAI
IWAI signs MoU with Indian Oil on fuel needs for national waterways
Call for subsidy in Kolkata-NE cargo movement via waterways
IWAI, Indian Oil ink pact on fuel needs of national waterways
-
Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inspected the Sonia Vihar site for proposed Yamuna Water Taxi Project of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) here said that the project will boost tourism in a sustainable way and reduce traffic congestion in the city.
"Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city," Mandaviya saidMandaviya was accompanied by Chairman- IWAI, Member (Tech), Chief Engineer of IWAI, Chief Engineer of Delhi Tourism and officials of Irrigation Department of Delhi Government.
"Inspected the 'Sonia Vihar' site of 'Yamuna water Taxi Project' in New Delhi today with the officials of @IWAI_ShipMin and Delhi Government. This project will be a New way for Urban Transportation and will boost the tourism sector and reduce the traffic congestion," the Union Minister tweeted after his inspection.
IWAI has proposed to develop river Yamuna in Delhi for the purpose of tourism in a sustainable way.
The Yamuna Water Taxi Project has been conceived as an integrated development project combining several functions like terminal development and vessels operation. The project covers a total length of 16 km and comprises five locations on the banks of River Yamuna in Delhi, including Fatepur Jat, Tronica City, Jagatpur, Sonia Vihar and Wazirabad.
It is proposed to be developed in two phases - Pase I: Sonia Vihar to Tronica City and Phase II: Wazirabad to Sonia Vihar and Tronica City to Fatehpur Jat. The project also proposes to operate vessels on multi-fuel sources on the river, making it more environment-friendly.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU