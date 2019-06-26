Delhi Minorities Commission constitutes a committee to look into illegal mosques issue

of Minorities Commission Dr Zafarful on Wednesday said that a five-member committee has been set up to look into the issue of "illegal mushrooming of mosques on government land" in the city.

"We have formed a committee of five members, who will submit their report within 10 days. They will see if mosques are being built illegally. We would give the team more time if needed," told ANI.

The also claimed that mosques are being targetted in the wake of upcoming elections in the capital.

"So far we have not conducted any survey. When this issue came to us, we realised people are trying to politicise the issue for the upcoming elections. There are several illegal construction taking place in the capital. But targetting only mosques is a kind of politics which should be avoided by the leaders," he said.

This comes after BJP Lok Sabha member from West constituency Parvesh Verma's demanded an inquiry into the illegal mushrooming of mosques.

In the letter to Anil Baijal, Verma had said that if the "menace" of mosques construction is not attended on priority, it will take an "ugly turn", which will be difficult to manage later.

BJP had also said that he will conduct a survey on mosques in his constituency.

