Jaishankar, Muraleedharan plant saplings to mark World Environment Day

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his deputy Vellamvelly Muraleedharan on Wednesday planted saplings at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, the ministry's headquarters, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"Making the world a better place. One tree at a time. Joining the cause of participative environmental action, my colleague MoS @VMBJP and I planted saplings at JNB @MEAIndia on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar succeeds Sushma Swaraj as the EAM, while Muraleedharan was preceded by former Army Chief VK Singh as the Minister of State.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 14:58 IST

