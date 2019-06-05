Jaishankar, Muraleedharan plant saplings to mark World Environment Day

(EAM) and his deputy on Wednesday planted saplings at Bhawan, the ministry's headquarters, on the occasion of World Day.

"Making the world a better place. One tree at a time. Joining the cause of participative environmental action, my colleague MoS @VMBJP and I planted saplings at JNB @MEAIndia on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar succeeds Sushma Swaraj as the EAM, while Muraleedharan was preceded by former VK Singh as the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)