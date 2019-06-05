Jaishankar, Muraleedharan plant saplings to mark World Environment Day

-
ALSO READ
MEA welcomes Jaishankar back, this time as Minister
External Affairs Ministry goes to former Foreign Secretary S.Jaishankar
Proud to follow on footsteps of Sushma Swaraj: S Jaishankar
Proud to follow in Swaraj's footsteps, says new EAM Jaishankar
Proud to follow in Sushma Swaraj's footsteps: Jaishankar
-
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his deputy Vellamvelly Muraleedharan on Wednesday planted saplings at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, the ministry's headquarters, on the occasion of World Environment Day.
"Making the world a better place. One tree at a time. Joining the cause of participative environmental action, my colleague MoS @VMBJP and I planted saplings at JNB @MEAIndia on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay," Jaishankar tweeted.
Jaishankar succeeds Sushma Swaraj as the EAM, while Muraleedharan was preceded by former Army Chief VK Singh as the Minister of State.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU