Jaitley calls Congress 'Cry Baby', says tendency developed to allege MCC violation by their opponents

Calling the as a 'Cry Baby' in the elections, Jaitley on Tuesday said that a tendency has developed among the political parties to excessively allege violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by their opponents.

Taking to Twitter, Jaitley said: "Of late, a tendency has developed amongst the political parties to excessively allege violation of the MCC by their opponents. In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the as the 'Cry Baby' of this election, is leading the pack."

"The Right to Free Speech does not get suspended or diluted even during elections. Quite to the contrary, elections are the greatest celebration of Indian democracy. The sacrosanct Right of Free Speech has to be fully protected during this period," he said.

The said that "the MCC and the Right to Free Speech have to co-exist".

"In recent cases, where the PM appealed to the first time voters, no party or candidate was mentioned. In another case, he made a reference to the demographic composition of the new constituency of Congress How these speeches are even considered violative of the MCC?" Jaitley tweeted.

"Another case relates to the Gandhi Family principle of restrictive free speech. They can call even an honest a 'Chor.' However, others don't possess this right," he said.

The Congress has moved the apex court after the had given clean chit to PM Modi and for their speeches alleging that it violated the Model Code of Conduct. The will hear the matter on May 8.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)