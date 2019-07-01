Jaypee performs one-of-its-kind spinal treatment via Endoscopy

A 67 years old woman, experiencing severe pain in her left leg was brought to Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

Almost unable to walk, the woman had been bed-bound from 6 months and could not even go to the toilet on her own due to excruciating pain and numbness in her left leg. The doctors figured that either an endoscopy or an open spine operation had to be performed on her to get rid of the pain she experienced.

Thanks to the recent cutting-edge inventions, open spine surgery can now be replaced by endoscopy for better and quicker results, which is as effective as the conventional operation with more advantages. The team of doctors headed by Dr Devashish Sharma, Consultant, Institute of Spine at Jaypee Hospital, Noida, performed spine endoscopy on the patient as opposed to the conventional open spine surgery which involves severe postoperative pain (due to incision of tissues), complete unconsciousness (general anesthesia), blood loss, ICU care and multiple stitches leading to surgical scar.

The patient very easily got relief from pain, the same day, in just 45 minutes without having to go through any of the above mentioned problems.

"Nowadays, our modern lifestyles and the ways of working in the corporate world allow sitting in front of a laptop for 6 or more hours continuously. That, along with the lack of exercise is one of the major causes of spinal diseases in young patients. On the other hand, increase in the consumption of junk food has ruined our balanced diet and reduced the intake of proper enriching nutrients. Neck pain (cervical), low back pain (lumbar) are few of the problems that people experience because of their bad habits. Exercising, Yoga and keeping our day-to-day activities in check shall certainly help in the decrease of such diseases", said Devashish Sharma, Consultant, Institute of Spine at Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

"We, at Jaypee Hospital, use the 'TESSYS' technology by Joimax for any endoscopic operations. It is one of the most high-tech instruments we use. Manufactured in Germany, Tessys by Joimax is a very reliable and effective healthcare instrument which is the only technology for a successful Spine endoscopy", he added.

There has been a 60 per cent rise in spinal problems among the youth. According to a survey, every fifth Indian in the age group 20-30 suffers from various types of spinal ailments, which until a decade ago were common among senior citizens only.

