No extra charge for digital transactions: Paytm

Digital wallet Paytm on Monday denied reports that it will start charging users extra amount for digital transactions on its platform.

"We would like to clarify that Paytm App/Payment Gateway owned by One97 Communications Ltd does not charge or levy any convenience/transaction fee from our customers on using any payment method which includes cards, UPI, net-banking, and wallet," it said in a statement.

Paytm customers can continue using all services available on our platform without any fee (same as before), it said.

Some reports had said that Paytm is going to charge one per cent on payments via credit cards, 0.9 per cent for debit cards and up to Rs 12 to 15 through net banking and UPI-based methods.

There have been few merchants like educational institutes or utility service providers who do not absorb credit card charges and expect customers to pay the same.

"In such cases, we recommend our users to pay through their debit cards and UPI to avoid these charges. We would like to reiterate that these charges are not levied by Paytm in any scenario," it said. "We do not have any plans to levy any such fee in the future either.

